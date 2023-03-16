Prince William Visits Aston Villa Football Club Training Facilities to See His Favorite Soccer Team

Prince William is spending time with his favorite soccer team.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 40, set foot at Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training facilities to meet with various members of the English soccer team.

The prince was appointed President-Designate of The Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England, in 2005 and has voiced his support for the Aston Villa soccer team since college.

His latest visit included meeting CEO Christian Purslow, Head Coach Unai Emery, his coaching staff, and the men's first-team squad. In photos shared on the football club's website, William can also be seen standing in a circle with the men as he gives a thumbs-up in another.

Aston Villa also reports that the prince met with Villa Women Manager Carla Ward and members of the club's academy, which consists of players ages 16 to 19.

The team's next game takes place on Saturday against A.F.C. Bournemouth.

The prince's interest in the sport dates back to his younger years.

In a conservation with England players Harry Kane and Declan Rice in November, he shared: "I just thought it was really fun. That led me on to wanting to play more football. The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other."

He added with a laugh that, despite his enthusiasm, he was given the role of a defender "stuck at the back and told to tackle and 'don't put him near the front.' "

"I played more football than I watched when I was younger," added William. "The playing was much more important. I have switched now because I'm getting older."