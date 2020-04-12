Prince William Makes Video Calls to Offer Support to Charities Aiding in Coronavirus Relief

Image zoom Kensington Palace

Prince William is proud of the work being done in the U.K. to provide coronavirus relief to those in need.

As it was announced that William had become a patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020, the Duke of Cambridge spoke with two local charities that are using NET funding to support their communities amid the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with the Moorlands Community Charity via videolink on Thursday, William learned about how the Yorkshire-based organization is delivering freshly cooked hot meals to isolated members of the community, and how it has also used NET funding to supply in-demand items like baby milk powder, toilet paper and sanitary products.

“I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis,” William remarked on the call. “We all pull together and that community spirit, that community feel, comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”

The father of three also shared a playful moment with the charity representative he spoke to, who told the royal that she and her husband had been self-isolating on different sides of their home to be extra precautious.

“Is this an excuse you’ve been looking for a while, Jackie?” William joked as the pair shared a laugh together.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Using Social Media to Connect During Coronavirus

Image zoom Prince William on a call with Dal Dy Dir Kensington Palace

The Duke also made a call to Dal Dy Dir, a community farm in Powys, Wales, which supports people with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

During the video call, William was told how the farm has been using their funding to offer continued support to their community, which includes distributing food to those in need and growing their own emergency supply of vegetables.

“It’s got to be reassuring for [your clients] when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are looking out for them. That little bit of support and reassurance goes a long way,” the royal said on the call, before praising the Welsh tradition of banding together.

“The Welsh shore is really good at coming together and looking after each other,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Homeschooling and Quarantining with the Kids

William has long been a supporter of the NET, which launched their Coronavirus Appeal in March, and has already raised millions of pounds for local charities.

“After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honoured our work by becoming our Patron for 2020,” NET Chairman Lord Dannatt said in a press release. “We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William and wife Kate Middleton have been turning to digital platforms to show support for emergency workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the couple made a special video call to a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being taught and looked after.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job,” said William.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Shares Special Easter Message amid Pandemic: ‘Coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us’

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Earlier this month, Kate and William carried out a similar engagement, making calls to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis — including to the colleagues of Amged El-Hawrani, who was among the first medics to die in the U.K. during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis — are also doing their part to support healthcare workers.

Recently, the trio made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by the virus.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.