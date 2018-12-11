Prince William Jokes That 5-Year-Old Prince George 'Knows I'm Useless' at This Holiday Task

Prince George knows which parent is best to go to for help with arts and crafts projects — and it’s not his dad!

After visiting Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by the Passage homeless center. At the organization – which William once visited with his late mother, Princess Diana – the couple helped prepare cards and gifts ahead of the Passage’s Christmas party next week.

William was asked to help make a “Welcome to Xmas Dinner” sign and given an “E” to cut out, leaving Kate to raise an eyebrow and laugh at his art skills.

“My son knows I’m useless at this,” the prince joked. “Catherine is the artsy one.”

During their visit to the charity, Kate helped make bead bracelets and remarked that their 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, “would love making these.”

Prince George, 5, is currently learning core subjects such as math, English, science, history, geography and religious studies in his Year 1 classroom at Thomas’s Battersea. He’ll also be taught by specialist teachers in the subjects of French, computing, art/design, technology, music, drama, P.E. — and even ballet!

And the young prince is coming back to the palace with homework this year. George will be expected to complete 10 minutes of reading every night. In addition, a spelling rule or pattern will be sent home with the students each week.

William and Kate, both 36, sat in on a discussion on mental heath and homelessness before another conversation on the drug spice, which is smoked like cannabis.

“The fact is was a legal high and that young people were allowed to take it and it has led to such addiction is just terrible,” William told Passage CEO, Mick Clarke.”

Clarke, 50, said of the royal couple, “They were genuinely shocked at how cheap spice is and the effects it can have. This is a drug that targets the poorest of the poor.

“In both discussions, they had real empathy and they really care about the issues and the poorest in society,” he added.

The couple started their day at Evelina London, a special clinic that cares for kids with rare and complex conditions and helps support their families. The visit by the couple came as Kate was made a patron of the children’s hospital.

Kate looked ready for the holidays in a green dress covered in white polka dots by LK Bennett. She completed the look with a matching green L.K. Bennett “Dora” clutch and matching heels – both of which the royal mom used at an outing just last week, keeping up her go-to move of recycling pieces from her closet!

While visiting the clinic, which is set to mark its 150th birthday next year, the royal parents spoke with staff and parents and met children as they took part in Christmas-themed fun. Kate even received a cute curtsy from a girl who handed her a bouquet of flowers!