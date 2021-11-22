Prince William Steps Out to Honor Conservation Heroes as He Continues Fight Against Climate Change

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives at the Tusk Conservation Awards on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William is honoring wildlife conservationists who are protecting endangered species in Africa.

The royal attended the annual Tusk Conservation Awards at the BFI Southbank in London on Monday, marking a glittering return to an in-person ceremony for the charity as last year's event was conducted virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were launched by William in 2013 and are a high point in his calendar. The Tusk Trust, which has been running the awards since 2013, is one of William's longest-running causes — it was one of the first patronages he chose when he began his public life soon after he graduated from college.

During the ceremony, he presented each of the winners with their awards, before making a short speech. Afterward, he spent time with the winners and key members and supporters of the trust to hear more about their vital work on the frontline of conservation efforts in Africa.

Prince William | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Tusk is a key part of William's longstanding commitment to conservation and has seen him traveling the world highlighting a plea for endangered wildlife and for changes to be made by politicians to counter the world's environmental challenges. Last month, his friend and Tusk's CEO Charlie Mayhew told PEOPLE that the prince "is not the sort of person to shy away from having difficult conversations. He doesn't pull his punches."

William on a Tusk Trust project in Africa | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

His environmental journey has reached new heights with his Earthshot Prize, which aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Last month saw the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony, which William helped host along with wife Kate Middleton.

Environmental champion at a recent event with Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage