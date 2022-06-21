Royal Family Celebrates Prince William's 40th Birthday with Throwback Photos

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles marked Prince William's milestone birthday with a few blasts from the past

It's a milestone birthday for Prince William!

In honor of the Duke of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Tuesday, the royal family shared social media tributes to celebrate and look back at Prince William through the years.

The British royals' official Twitter and Instagram pages, which provide updates on Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family, shared a series of photos starting with a recent photo of William smiling as he participated in the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacons earlier this month.

On Instagram, the royal family shared a black and white throwback photo of a young Prince William as well as a series of Prince William with his grandmother the Queen over the years.

"Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!" they captioned the images along with an emoji of a face with a party hat and blower.

The account also shared a number of photos on Twitter, including a shot from William's world debut shortly after his birth in the arms of Princess Diana. Other snaps included one from his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton and a shot from his 2005 graduation from St. Andrew's University alongside the Queen.

Clarence House, the official page of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also posted a number of photos, encouraging followers to "swipe through the decades" to see Prince Charles and Prince William's relationship over the years.

Royal Family Shares Adorable Throwback Photos to Celebrate Prince William's 40th Birthday Credit: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty, PA Images/Alamy

The tribute started with a shot of Prince Charles holding his son as a baby and ended with a sweet shot of Prince William with his arm around his father, both laughing.

Over the weekend, Prince William released a new photo with all three of his children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — to mark Father's Day. The snap was taken during a family vacation to Jordan last fall.

"Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" Prince William and Kate, who turned 40 in January, posted on their official Instagram account.

The snap may look familiar — and that's because another photograph from the Middle Eastern country was chosen as the family's holiday card last year.