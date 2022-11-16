Prince William Makes Solo Visit to Wales to Learn More About Title Namesake Country

Prince William is in learning mode!

The new Prince of Wales spent Wednesday morning in the Welsh capital Cardiff on Wednesday as he immerses himself further in the issues and concerns of the people.

William, 40, who was given his senior title in the royal family a day after his father Charles became King, had a series of meetings at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd. The day was part of his ongoing desire to hear more about the concerns that affect the people of Wales. He wants to "deepen his understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people," his office at Kensington Palace says.

He was shown around the Senedd by the presiding officer, or speaker, Elin Jones, and then introduced to leading members of the main political parties in Wales.

Prince William in Cardiff. GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the meetings he reiterated that he has no plans for any formal investiture ceremony – as was made known soon after he took on the role.

Those close to him say William is very much aware that he is at the beginning of many years of association with the members of the Senedd, the center of Wales's political system. And during the conversations with political leaders on Wednesday, that were kept private from the media, he expressed his desire to continue to work "on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales" over the long term.

He and wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are keen to make their own way in their new roles and carry out duties that are both relevant and "authentic to them," the source adds, and what people in a modern Wales of 2022 would expect from them.

GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But they are taking their time to carve that path PEOPLE understands as they reflect on all the areas of their new roles including how they can support Welsh language and culture.

Prince William then had a meeting with members of the Welsh Youth Parliament, "offering an opportunity to get to the heart of issues of greatest importance to the younger generation," as his office put it.

GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When they were given their new title, those close to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton reiterated their commitment to Wales. A royal source told PEOPLE at the time, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the source added. Moreover, Kate — following in the footsteps of William's late mother Princess Diana — "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

A few days later, Prince William spoke to the Leader of the Welsh Assembly, Mark Drakeford, and underlined his "affection" for the country.

Prince William and Princess Kate underlined their enthusiasm to their new roles by heading to the north and south of the country on the first day after the end of the official royal mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. They have vowed to return before the end of the year.

The couple has roots in the country, as their first family home was in Anglesey, north Wales. At the time, William was a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force, graduating from the Search and Rescue Training Unit at RAF Valley, in 2010.

Kate also made her first official royal outing in Wales in February 2011, a few months after their engagement. She joined William at the Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station, where she christened the new Hereford Endeavour lifeboat as William applauded his bride-to-be.