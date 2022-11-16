Prince William Makes Solo Visit to Wales to Learn More About Title Namesake Country

The new Prince of Wales has vowed to immerse himself more in the U.K. nation as well as the concerns — and future — of its people

By Simon Perry
Published on November 16, 2022 06:49 AM
Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, arrives with Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith to visit the Senedd in Cardiff
Prince William in Cardiff. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William is in learning mode!

The new Prince of Wales spent Wednesday morning in the Welsh capital Cardiff on Wednesday as he immerses himself further in the issues and concerns of the people.

William, 40, who was given his senior title in the royal family a day after his father Charles became King, had a series of meetings at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd. The day was part of his ongoing desire to hear more about the concerns that affect the people of Wales. He wants to "deepen his understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people," his office at Kensington Palace says.

He was shown around the Senedd by the presiding officer, or speaker, Elin Jones, and then introduced to leading members of the main political parties in Wales.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> (L), Prince of Wales, arrives with Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith to visit the Senedd in Cardiff
Prince William in Cardiff. GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the meetings he reiterated that he has no plans for any formal investiture ceremony – as was made known soon after he took on the role.

Those close to him say William is very much aware that he is at the beginning of many years of association with the members of the Senedd, the center of Wales's political system. And during the conversations with political leaders on Wednesday, that were kept private from the media, he expressed his desire to continue to work "on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales" over the long term.

He and wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are keen to make their own way in their new roles and carry out duties that are both relevant and "authentic to them," the source adds, and what people in a modern Wales of 2022 would expect from them.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> (C), Prince of Wales, walks with Senedd members Elin Jones (L) and David Rees during a visit to the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff
GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But they are taking their time to carve that path PEOPLE understands as they reflect on all the areas of their new roles including how they can support Welsh language and culture.

Prince William then had a meeting with members of the Welsh Youth Parliament, "offering an opportunity to get to the heart of issues of greatest importance to the younger generation," as his office put it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> (C), Prince of Wales, speaks with Senedd members Elin Jones (L) and David Rees during a visit to the Chamber of the Senedd in Cardiff
GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When they were given their new title, those close to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton reiterated their commitment to Wales. A royal source told PEOPLE at the time, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the source added. Moreover, Kate — following in the footsteps of William's late mother Princess Diana — "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

A few days later, Prince William spoke to the Leader of the Welsh Assembly, Mark Drakeford, and underlined his "affection" for the country.

Prince William and Princess Kate underlined their enthusiasm to their new roles by heading to the north and south of the country on the first day after the end of the official royal mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. They have vowed to return before the end of the year.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple has roots in the country, as their first family home was in Anglesey, north Wales. At the time, William was a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force, graduating from the Search and Rescue Training Unit at RAF Valley, in 2010.

Kate also made her first official royal outing in Wales in February 2011, a few months after their engagement. She joined William at the Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station, where she christened the new Hereford Endeavour lifeboat as William applauded his bride-to-be.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton Has Perfect Reply for Woman Who Says She Skipped Hair Appointment to See Her
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Stepping Up in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton Accepts Flowers from an Enchanted 4-Year-Old in Wales — and Seems Just as Charmed!
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the United For Wildlife Summit at Science Museum on October 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage )
Prince William Is 'Fully Immersing' Himself in Role That Comes with New Title
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Huw Edwards attends the Swatch x Hackett new Sistem51 launch event at Hackett, Regent Street
BBC News Anchor Says He Only Learned of Queen Elizabeth's Death 10 Seconds Before Telling U.K.
Prince William and Princess Catherine visit troops
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'