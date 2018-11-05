Prince William Reveals Sailors Replaced His Flask with Jägerbomb at Ceremony: 'Burnt My Throat!'

Prince William was nearly in for a not-so-tasty surprise.

As the Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, the 36-year-old royal attended the Submariners’ Remembrance Service and Parade on Sunday to honor servicemen and women who lost their lives in service to their country.

During the ceremony, the father of three joined others in toasting to “absent friends” and taking a swig out of a silver flask.

However, Prince William later revealed at the reception that someone pulled a prank on him — by replacing the rum with a Jägerbomb, a mix of Jägermeister and an energy drink.

“That would have sorted me out,” he joked. “I was expecting rum and got a Jägerbomb!”

William recounted the story again, telling those gathered, “I’ll never be asked twice about drinking, it’s very important. They tried to put a Jägerbomb in it! Imagine my surprise; burnt my throat!”

The lighthearted moment came in an otherwise solemn ceremony outside Middle Temple Hall in London. William, dressed in a navy coat adorned with military accolades on his lapel, laid a wreath of poppies at the foot of military drums before stepping back and lowering his head in remembrance. The red flowers are symbols used to commemorate military personnel who have died in war, and the prince also wore one on his jacket.

Serving and veteran submariners and their families gathered in London for the annual submariners memorial weekend. They were joined by the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Commodore and Chief of the Submarine Service. #PoppyAppeal #ThankYou100 @PoppyLegion @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9sxSp1ueLn — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 4, 2018

Many members of the royal family will honor fallen soldiers during the month of November. Prince Harry will visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 8 before he is expected to join wife Meghan Markle for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. The event, held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war, holds significant meaning this year, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I. In addition, it will be Harry’s debut at the Royal British Legion event.

Not only will fans see Meghan and Harry together again, but it’s likely going to be a reunion of the royal family’s Fab Four: Kate Middleton and Prince William are regulars at the event.