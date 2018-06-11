Prince William to Visit Same Spot in Jordan Where Kate Middleton Visited at Just 4 Years Old

Prince William is set to visit the same historic site in Jordan where his wife Kate once played tourist as a young girl.

Just four years old at the time, Kate Middleton visited the spectacular Roman ruin at Jerash with her family, and a personal photo from the visit was one of those released by the royal family when she and William married in 2011.

William, 35, is set to visit Jordan, Israel and the disputed territories from June 24 to June 28, and on Monday his office confirmed additional details. His tour marks the first time a member of the British royal family has visited Israel on behalf of the U.K. government.

Jerash “is one of the largest Roman remains in the Mediterranean region, and one of Jordan’s greatest tourist attractions,” William and Kate’s spokesman said at a press briefing Monday. “It is also, by the way, the site where the young Catherine Middleton was pictured standing on a pile of stones with her father and young sister when the Middleton family lived in Jordan.” (Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, was then working as a manager for British Airways in Amman.)

Kate Middleton, her younger sister Pippa and dad Michael during a visit to Jerash, Jordan, when Kate was around 4 years old. Getty

The site is where William is set to meet young people from the Makani program, a free education and support program for Syrian refugee children and local Jordanian kids. “This country of Jordan is hosting over 650,000 refugees, a staggering act of generosity and humanitarians for a country with a population of 9.5 million people,” the spokesman said.

William will be hosted by Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 23. (The two royals attended the same military academy!) As plans currently stand, William is not expected to meet Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan.

After his time in Jordan, the royal dad of three will head to Israel, where he is scheduled to visit Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives. The mount has been used as a Jewish cemetery for more than 3,000 years and has been a site of Christian worship since ancient times. He will also visit the Church of St. Mary Magdalene and pay his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice. She was the mother of Prince Philip, who turned 97 on Sunday.

“The complex challenges of the region are of course well known,” William’s office at Kensington Palace stated. “The non-political nature of His Royal Highness’s role allows the spotlight to be brought to bear on the people of the region, their cultures, the young people, their aspirations, and their experiences. The Duke’s goal will be to meet as many people from as many walks of life as possible and to use the spotlight that his visit will bring to celebrate their hopes for the future.”