Prince William Expresses His Appreciation for Frontline Medical Workers During Video Call: 'Brilliant Job'

Prince William made sure frontline workers in the U.K. were "properly acknowledged and appreciated for the efforts and the hard work and sacrifices that everyone has put in"

During a video call last week, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, spoke with the National Health Service (NHS) leadership in the East of England and listened to the challenges they are currently facing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. William also thanked the medical workers for their continued hard work.

"I worked with your workforce several years ago now and I hold them in such high esteem," he said during the call. "I want to make sure they are properly acknowledged and appreciated for the efforts and the hard work and sacrifices that everyone has put in.

"A brilliant, brilliant job by everyone and good luck with the vaccinations," William added.

Image zoom Credit: Kensington Palace

Image zoom Credit: Kensington Palace

Along with an update on vaccine rollouts, topics covered in the conversation included the pandemic's impact on frontline worker's mental health and how NHS leaders can ensure a stigma doesn't prevent them from seeking support when needed.

William also fielded more calls later in the week, speaking with NHS administration, patient support, and porter and domestic services, and paid tribute to their dedication.

During a separate video call with U.K. medical staffers last month, William gave "a huge congratulations to everyone involved in the vaccination program because it looks tremendous."