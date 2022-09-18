Prince William Assures Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Will Be 'Spoiled Rotten' After Her Death

Prince William knows that his Grannie's corgis are in good hands.

During a surprise visit Saturday to mourners waiting in line to see the monarch's coffin lying in state, Prince William spoke with one fan who had questions about the late Queen Elizabeth II's famous dogs.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales was quick to reassure the woman that they are in excellent care, even taking her hand into both of his, as he gave her good news in a video captured by Sky News.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said. "They are going to be looked after fine."

"They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home," Prince William continued. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

An avid dog lover, The Queen was a dog mom to more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes, known as "dorgis," in her lifetime.

The corgis were beloved within and beyond the palace walls. Their likeness could be found in art paying tribute to the Queen, and events honoring Queen Elizabeth II inherently celebrated the breed as well. In 2002, for the monarch's Golden Jubilee (her 50th anniversary on the throne), the United Kingdom issued a new coin depicting the Queen alongside a corgi.

The monarch opted to stop taking on corgis in the mid-2010s because, according to The Telegraph, she did not want to leave any dog behind when she died.

In 2021, however, she did welcome new additions to the royal corgi pack. After receiving two puppies in March 2021, not long before Prince Philip's death — and suffering the loss of one dog just weeks later — Prince Andrew gifted his mother with a new puppy on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday, a full circle moment from Elizabeth's first gifted corgi when she was just 7 years old.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie).

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," the insider said.

Despite divorcing in 1996, Fergie and Andrew, both 62, remain on friendly terms and still live together at their family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

The source added that Fergie previously "bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. After her 70-year rule, she was the longest-reigning British monarch.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, who will now be the monarch.

Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.