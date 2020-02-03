Prince William Tells Joaquin Phoenix He's 'Glad' He Didn't Watch The Joker Right Before Bed

Jeff Gilbert/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William wants to avoid any royal nightmares!

After dazzling on the red carpet and taking their front row seats for the awards show, the royal and wife Kate Middleton met some of the stars at Sunday’s prestigious BAFTA event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

While chatting with The Joker star and best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix, Prince William admitted that he “put off” seeing the film after getting some warnings.

“Lovely to meet you,” William told the actor. “I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant. I put it off and put it off before watching it, as people kept telling me ‘be careful when you choose to watch it.’ I’m glad I didn’t watch it before bed, but huge congratulations on an amazing performance.”

Phoenix also had praise for the Queen’s grandson, who pointedly addressed the lack of diversity in the awards nominations at the awards show.

“Thank you for your speech,” the actor told him.

The royal couple rubbed elbows with other stars at the ceremony, with Kate spotted happily chatting with best actress winner Renée​ Zellweger on the stage. The mom of three also caught up with Andy Serkis and BAFTA winner Sam Mendes.

The couple’s red carpet date night has become somewhat of a royal tradition in recent years, this time marking the fourth consecutive year they have attended the ceremony, and also William’s 10th anniversary as president.

Not only did Kate look the part for the glamorous British Academy Film Awards, but she also obliged with their latest style guidelines, which encouraged guests to incorporate a message of sustainability into their fashion choices for the evening. All attendees were provided with a sustainable fashion guide this year that was created by the London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage — and Kate listened!

The gorgeous gold and white Alexander McQueen gown she chose was previously worn during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia, where she accessorized it with a simple pair of golden earrings.

The mom of three accessorized with a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels — that cost over $15,000 — as well as gold Jimmy Choo heels.