Prince William Tells Caribbean Leaders: 'We Support Your Decisions About Your Future'

Prince William is addressing the growing calls for change in the Caribbean as he and Kate Middleton wrap their week-long tour in the region.

Speaking at a black-tie reception in The Bahamas on Friday night hosted by the Governor-General of The Bahamas, Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith — who represents Queen Elizabeth in the island country — he acknowledged that views of the monarchy are rapidly shifting in the Caribbean countries where Elizabeth remains head of state.

"With Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future," he said. "Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."

prince william and kate Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Jane Barlow/getty

The royals always say that any potential change in the constitutional relationship is a matter for the government and people of the realms. But the couple have seen and heard what's been said over the last seven days during their time in the Caribbean, and a royal source says they both felt that it was important for William to reflect on it this evening.

William also used his speech to share childhood memories of his time in the Bahamas with mom Princess Diana, as well as other family reminiscences.

"I came here with my mother as a child," he said. "Snorkeling around the James Bond wrecks off Nassau left me with the most vivid memory of your beautiful blue waters. For a young boy, obsessed with 007, it was the best holiday ever."

He noted that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 95 — who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne this year — "has fond memories of her many visits here to The Bahamas," adding, "From speaking to people today, including lots of excited school children across the family islands this morning, it is touching to see your deep admiration for The Queen and her seventy years of dedicated service to the Commonwealth."

He also spoke poignantly about his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

"I know as well that my grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, had a soft spot for The Bahamas," he said. "Catherine and I were thinking about him today as we celebrated the return of sloop sailing here by racing off Montagu Beach. He would have been in his element!"

Referring to the earlier race that pitted the competitive Cambridges against one another, he joked, "As for the race result? Discretion is the better part of valour. Particularly if you have won, and your wife has come last."

Praising the country's call to action on climate change, he noted that one of the winners of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, Coral Vita, is based in The Bahamas. (The couple will be visiting Coral Vita on Saturday, the last day of the tour.)

"Their work is inspiring and reminds us that a healthier, happier world is entirely within reach," William said.

Before concluding the speech, William noted that he and Kate hope to return soon — with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, who turns 7 on May 2, and Prince Louis, who turns 4 on April 23.

prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William at a reception in The Bahamas on March 25, 2022. | Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/getty