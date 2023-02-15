Prince William Teases Woman Who Made Him Cupcakes: 'She Wouldn't Win 'Bake Off' '

The Prince of Wales cracked a joke about the treats while visiting Ipswich Ambulance Station last week during a video call that was posted on TikTok

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 01:32 PM
Prince William
Photo: EEAST Ambulance Service Twitter

Prince William didn't sugarcoat his review of a homemade batch of cupcakes.

The Prince of Wales, 40, stopped by Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station on Friday for a surprise visit to thank first responders for their work on the front lines, a cause he's connected to as a former air ambulance pilot.

Footage from the visit was shared on TikTok, where Prince William appeared on a video call to a group of teenagers at school. The call came from East of England Ambulance Service staffer Kerry Gaskin, who baked a batch of cupcakes with Union Jack flags, crowns and "HRH" lettering in honor of the royal heir's visit.

"Are you friends with Ed Sheeran? Who's the guy to the corner?" the Prince of Wales asked on the call, motioning to a young man with red hair, as the students burst into laughter.

Prince William
EEAST Ambulance Service Twitter

Posing another question, Prince William asked, "Are you guys doing any work?" as the students laughed "no" and explained they were at lunch.

"Your mother's feeding me her cakes," the royal continued, showing off a half-eaten treat. "They're not very good. I've told her she wouldn't win Bake Off,' " he added, as he and Gaskin laughed.

News of William's visit was announced on Twitter by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which posted photos of the prince chatting with staff and posing for pictures. The East of England Ambulance Service shared more shots from the royal visit on social media, including a photo of the future king with Gaskin and a Union Jack cupcake.

"Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station. He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication!" EEAST Ambulance Service tweeted. "A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton go way back with The Great British Bake Off. According to the Evening Standard, William chatted about the beloved baking competition changing channels during a 2016 engagement, and he and his wife teamed up with original Bake Off judge Mary Berry for a special project in 2019. Prince William, Princess Kate and Berry teamed up for the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas, where they prepared for a holiday party for some of the royal couple's charities and organizations.

There, Princess Kate, 41, revealed that one of Prince Louis' first words involved the celebrity chef.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said of her youngest son, who was 1 ½ at the time, the Daily Mail reported.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," she added.

Related Articles
Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to Coram Beanstalk; Queen Mary's Crown
How Queen Camilla Avoided a Major Diamond Controversy with Her Coronation Crown Choice
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Singing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Was Like Being 'in a Fairytale,' Says Choir
King Charles III visits Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent, in Trafalgar Square
King Charles Supports Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Work Following 'Generous Donation'
WIGAN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Prince Harry visits The Blair Project at Three Sisters Raceway on July 5, 2016 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Actress Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Prince Harry Looks Back on First Date with 'Heart-Attack Beautiful' Meghan Markle
prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Recalls Asking Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Permission to Marry Meghan Markle
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Will Be a Modern Royal First — and Honor Queen Elizabeth II
kate middleton, meghan markle, prince harry, prince william
The Most Romantic Royal Proposal Stories — and the Must-See Diamond Rings
The Queens Six
What's It Like to Sing for the Royal Family? The Queen's Six Choir Says There's a Lot of 'Pressure'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
King Charles Plans New Garden for Royal Family's Beloved Country Home Where They Spend Christmas
It’s not everyday the future king drops in! Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS.
Prince William Surprises Hospital Staff with a Visit — and Is Welcomed with Royal-Themed Cupcakes
King Charles III leaves Castle Rising Church in Norfolk; King Charles Coronation Emblem
i-Reign! King Charles Turns to Apple Designer for Coronation Emblem
kate-middleton style tout
How Kate Middleton's Power Dressing Moment 'Marks a New Era in Her Royal Life'
PRINCESS DIANA Princess Diana and sons at Alton Towers Theme Park, Alton, Staffordshire, Britain - Apr 1994
The Story Behind Princess Diana's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket (It Involves an American Royal!)