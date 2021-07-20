Boxer Lauren Price joined Prince William at his Kensington Palace home before heading to Tokyo

Prince William Gives a Member of Team Great Britain a Royal Sendoff to the Olympics (with Cake!)

Prince William gave a member of Team Great Britain a knockout sendoff to the 2021 Olympic Games!

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, sat down with middleweight boxer Lauren Price at his Kensington Palace home before she headed to Tokyo in a new video shared Tuesday on William and Kate Middleton's recently launched YouTube page.

"I've got a problem," William joked. "I'm not even good at one sport. You're really good at, like, three sports."

Lauren told the price about growing up playing soccer and how she transitioned to boxing, including the challenging time spending 18 months out of the ring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete also talked about how she worked as a taxi driver on weekends, "picking up all the drunks on a Friday and Saturday night."

"But they didn't mess with you, Lauren, did they?" William said with a smile.

Prince William, whose grandfather Prince Philip died in April, connected with Lauren over the recent loss of her own grandfather, whom she described as a "father figure."

The royal dad also surprised Lauren with a boxing-themed cake to celebrate both her 27th birthday and wish her luck in Tokyo.

On Monday, Princess Anne sent a message to all the athletes from Great Britain competing at the Olympics this summer. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter — an accomplished equestrian who became the first-ever member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976 — said that although she was sad to not attend in person, "I and the whole nation will be cheering for you and proudly supporting you from home."

Anne, 70, recalled the excitement and focus ahead of the Games from her "own Olympic journey."