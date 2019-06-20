9 Charmingly Awkward Pics of Prince William Towering Over Dignitaries on Royal Visits

By Maura Hohman
June 20, 2019 04:09 PM

1 of 10

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William visited the Royal Society of Edinburgh in June 2018 so he could present Nobel Prize-winning professor Richard Henderson with the Royal Medal. While shaking hands, William’s height really stood out! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images

In June 2018, the 6’3″ prince became the first British royal to go on an official tour of Israel, the West Bank and Jordan. On his trip, he met the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

3 of 10

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Also on his Middle East tour, Prince William gifted a signed Liverpool FC shirt to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Kensington Palace Twitter

During the Jordan leg of his Middle East visit, the first stop, the tall royal was escorted around the ancient city of Jeresh by Crown Prince Hussein.

Advertisement

5 of 10

VESA MOILANEN/AFP/Getty Images

The president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, welcomed Prince William at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in November 2017.

6 of 10

REX/Shutterstock

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton (who’s 5’9″ herself!), stand with French President François Hollande during their Paris visit in March 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their seven-day tour of India in April 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

William West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William posed for a picture with Tony Abbott, the former prime ,inister of Australia, inside Sydney’s Admiralty House in April 2014.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Samir Hussein/WireImage

On their fourth international tour together in September 2012, Prince William and and Kate visited the President of Singapore Tony Tan at his official residence, the Istana — and showed off their height in a photo op!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.