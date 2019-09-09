Prince William Says Princess Charlotte 'Loves' Unicorns After Her Cute Keychain Moment at School

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Charlotte‘s love of unicorns just came in handy during dad Prince William‘s most recent royal outing.

During the royal dad’s visit to Harcombe House on Monday to launch a texting service aimed at helping first responders, he met Dan Bills and his three children — and spotted one of his daughters playing with a unicorn horn crafted from colorful balls.

“My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them,” Prince William said. “Very cool.”

Just last week, Princess Charlotte headed to her first day of school with a personal touch on her backpack. In a video shared by Kensington Palace of Prince George, 6, and Charlotte shaking hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, Kate Middleton flipped her daughter’s backpack around to reveal a sequined unicorn keychain attached to the bag.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George Press Association via AP Images

Charlotte previously displayed her love of unicorns in July, when the family came out to support Prince William and Prince Harry in their charity polo match. In a photo shared by the Irish Guards later that month to wish George a happy sixth birthday, the little princess is seen clutching a unicorn purse as she stands front and center (and adorably steals a look at Domhnall, the furry mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.)

Princess Charlotte continued to hang onto the wristlet from TY as she played with a polo mallet.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Irish Guards Mascot/ Instagram

While other members of her royal family carry high-end designer handbags, Princess Charlotte’s insanely cute purse is totally affordable and retails for less than $10 on Amazon. Along with being the perfect size for the tiny tots in your life, the sweet change purse also boasts color-changing abilities thanks to the reversible sequins found on the unicorn’s face.

Image zoom Prince William Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Bills later told reporters that Prince William was “was such a pleasant, down to earth, humble guy who made you feel comfortable. You could see he had a genuine interest in what we had experienced.”

Bills and his family have visited the center for the past eight years after struggling with son Joshua’s autism diagnosis.

William’s outing was in honor of 999 Day, an annual U.K. holiday held on the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month which celebrates police, fire and emergency medical services.

“As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances,” William said in a statement shared on Instagram. “It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.”

William, 37, promoted a new texting service through Crisis Text Line during Monday’s outing. Members of frontline emergency service communities, retired or serving, and their families can text BLUELIGHT to 85258 to be connected to a trained and supervised crisis volunteer.