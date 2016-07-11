Prince William Talks Parenthood with Wimbledon Champ Andy Murray: 'I Don't Know How You Manage It with No Sleep!'

Tennis fans Prince William and Princess Kate congratulated Wimbledon champ Andy Murray on Sunday – and bonded over their sleepless nights!

William praised the new dad – who welcomed daughter Sophia in February – after his match-winning performance.

“Congratulations, I don’t know how you manage it with no sleep,” the royal said, laughing.

He then added, “How is your daughter doing, alright? Is the family good?”

Murray responded, “Yeah, she’s great, yeah, she’s actually sleeping, the last three nights she slept through, the first three months were tough, but she’s five months now.”

The royal dad of two then replied, “Good omens!”

Murray then asked about the couple’s children, including Princess Charlotte, who turned one in May, but Kate simply responded, ‘No, today is about you… you played so well – well done. It was a great game.

“You can relax with your family now.”

Last week, Kate revealed that son is enjoying playing tennis (no doubt on the family’s new court at their country home of Anmer Hall.

Will and Kate weren’t the only familiar faces in the star-studded Wimbledon crowd on Sunday. Benedict Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, and Ellen DeGeneres were also spotted at Centre Court as they watched Scotland’s Andy Murray beat Canada’s Milos Raonic in the men’s singles finals, earning Murray’s his second Wimbledon title.