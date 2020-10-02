As patron of the homelessness charity The Passage, the Duke of Cambridge has written a foreword to a new fundraising cookbook

Prince William Talks Emotionally About How the Homeless Have Been Hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William is speaking out about how the coronavirus pandemic has been even more "frightening" for those without a home.

While many people — including William, his wife Kate Middleton and their young children — have enjoyed some benefits of having more time at home during the lockdown period, the prince says that it has been especially difficult for the homeless.

His comments come in a new foreword he has written to a cookbook called A Taste of Home, which will benefit the homeliness charity, The Passage.

In the forward, William jokes that he’s “the first to admit that I am not an excellent chef,” but he fondly recalls helping to make spaghetti Bolognese during one visit to the charity – an organization he has followed his late mother Princess Diana in supporting.

William, who has been patron of the charity since 2019 and first visited as a child in 1993, -writes, “I am the first one to admit that I am not an excellent chef. The last time I was allowed into the kitchens at The Passage they very sensibly kept me in the role of sous-chef (aka carrot-chopper).”

“On that occasion I ‘made’ a spaghetti bolognaise (recipe on page 101). The dish smelt amazing – probably because I didn’t cook it. But what struck me most was how sharing a hot meal in the canteen at The Passage makes people who are experiencing homelessness feel right at home.”

“Having a place to call home is precious. All of us will have felt the strain of staying in our homes during the Coronavirus lockdown. But for those without a place to call home, the pandemic has been even more frightening.”

His involvement in the project brings memories of his sister-in-law Meghan Markle's cookbook that supported the Hubb Kitchen serving the Grenfell Tower community.

A Taste of Home includes recipes from 100 well-known people, including chef and writer Nigella Lawson, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, baking icon Mary Berry and Italian chef Gino D’Acampo, and commemorates four decades of The Passage.

William calls it a “celebration of that wonderful” community spirit that has existed across the U.K. as people pulled together to help others through the coronavirus crisis.