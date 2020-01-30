Prince William Takes His Mental Health Campaign to Soccer Club in Liverpool

Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William headed to the soccer-loving city of Liverpool to see the how the power of the sport is helping people in the community.

The 37-year-old royal was hosted by Everton FC on Thursday as he was shown some of the ways the soccer club addresses social issues affecting the area.

At the heart of his visit was the continuation of his Heads Up campaign to put mental wellbeing on an equal footing with physical health. He met some of the club’s first team players to talk about the importance of encouraging men, especially, to feel more at ease about discussing their mental health.

His office says that Everton is an “exemplary model” of how a club can help the wider area and William was introduced to three of the Everton in the Community’s initiatives: Stand Together, which tackles social isolation among the over-70s; a veterans’ hub that uses sport to support ex-service personnel; and Tackling the Blues which focuses on children and young people.

Everton is the blue half of Liverpool — the eponymous team in the city wears red and are currently the best team in the country, and are reigning European club champions.

Heads Up is running for the length of the soccer season, culminating in the FA Cup final at London’s Wembley Stadium in late May. William hopes that the popularity of the sport in Britain will help engender important conversations around the country about wellbeing, and help guide people to places where they can get support.

Earlier this month, he said in a PSA that was played before every soccer match, “In life as in football we all go through highs and lows. We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things.”

William’s 6-year-old son Prince George is already taking after his father when it comes to his love for soccer. The royal was seen bouncing up and down in his seat while watching his dad’s favorite team — Aston Villa — last fall as William excitedly explained what was happening to his son.