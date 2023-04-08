Prince William and Prince George Sport Matching Expressions at Surprise Outing to Soccer Game

The father-son duo was photographed wearing similar outfits as they cheered for the team from the stands

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 8, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Nassef Sawiris, Chairman of Aston Villa, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George of Wales look on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on April 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Prince William and Prince George had some recent bonding time at the Premiere League.

The two royals were photographed in the stands at Villa Park in Birmingham Saturday for a close soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The pair wore almost identical outfits, each opting to wear a dark blue sweater over a blue collared-shirt, as they cheered on the teams from an executive box next to Aston Villa's CEO Christian Purslow, according to The Mirror.

Neither team scored in the first half, but in the second half, Villa forward Bertrand Traore was able to break through and score a goal, per NBC Sports. The move reportedly excited the royals; particularly George, 9, who jumped up to give high-fives to others in the box, per The Mirror.

The Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales on the stands before the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

In one photo taken of the two at the event, the father and son looked worried as they stared out onto the field, with the young royal putting his hands on his hips. In a separate shot, William could be seen leaning in to his son as he discussed the game. The pair could also be seen clapping and cheering excitedly as the game progressed.

Aston ultimately defeated Nottingham 2-0 due to a last second goal by forward Ollie Watkins, according to the outlet.

The royal family has many ties to the game as Prince William, 40, was appointed President-Designate of The Football Association. The royal is also known to be a longtime Aston Villa fan, having voiced his support for the team since college.

"I played more football than I watched when I was younger," William said in a conversation with England players Harry Kane and Declan Rice in November. "The playing was much more important. I have switched now because I'm getting older."

It seems his children are taking after him, as both George and Princess Charlotte, 7, have started playing rugby.

According to Hello!, Princess Kate said that George is moving up from tag rugby to touch rugby at school, where he's learning how to tackle — with an advantage.

"They are trying to teach him the rules," she said. "They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique."

She added that Charlotte also plays rugby and that even their youngest child Prince Louis, 4, is "mad" about the game.

"We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport, and Louis is mad about rugby," the royal mom said of her sporty kids. "They are at an age where they just love running around."

