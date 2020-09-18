Prince William Had the Sweetest Reaction to Kate Middleton's Friendly Competition Win: 'Usual Story'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are never afraid to show off their competitive sides — but they are also good sports!

The royal couple stepped out in London on Tuesday to hear firsthand how the city's businesses are trying to establish a new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. One of their stops was the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, where they wore matching aprons and learned how to make the delicious treats.

Elias Cohen, whose father Amnon opened the shop in 1974, offered his expert opinion as William and Kate rolled dough balls: "Not bad. I think Kate wins!"

Prince William didn't take the loss hard — in fact, he seemed accustomed to his wife taking the top prize. "We'll go with that," he said. "The usual story."

However, Kate didn't seem confident in her dough rolling skills as they continued to work.

"Just wait until you see the aftermath," she said. "I had beginner's luck. They are getting worse!"

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

It's not uncommon for Kate and Prince William, both 38, to engage in some friendly competition during royal outings. In fact, they chose a fun photo of them racing on a track to celebrate Prince Harry's 36th birthday earlier this week. The trio wear big smiles in the shot from February 2017 when the trio promoted their Heads Together initiative in London, with Harry taking a distinct lead in the contest.

In a video shared on the couple's Instagram page from Tuesday's outing, Prince William and Kate were seen placing the dough in trays before sending them through a machine that molded them into the familiar bagel shape, then the bagels headed into the oven and came out perfectly baked.

