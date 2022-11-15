Prince William Surprises England Soccer Team Before FIFA World Cup: 'We're All Rooting For You'

Prince William was the surprise guest at a ceremony to hand out team jerseys at the England soccer HQ on Monday evening

By Simon Perry
Published on November 15, 2022 06:42 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George's Park
Prince William and Bukayo Saka . Photo: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Prince William is the England soccer team's number one fan!

The Prince of Wales, 40, was a surprise guest at the team's HQ Monday evening ahead of the 2022 men's World Cup and helped hand out new jerseys to the 26-player squad.

"I'm really here to just kind of point out that the rest of the country's behind you," Prince William told the team. "We're all rooting for you. Enjoy it."

William, who is President of the Football Association, received an England jersey signed by the entire squad in return.

"What you and Gareth have built here is something special, that's clear to see," William added, in reference to the role of England coach Gareth Southgate, who steered the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

"Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it and I'm sure you'll go far," he added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales talks to players of England at St George's Park
Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Southgate described the surprise visit of the Prince of Wales as "a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours."

"I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward," he added about the players receiving their jerseys from William.

"As staff and players, we are all so privileged to represent England and we are excited to see what's possible together. We want to make the fans proud again."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William's presentation began with captain Harry Kane, who he recently joined for a conversation about mental health.

He also presented the No. 17 shirt to Bukayo Saka, who was one of the players William reached out to after he and others were racially abused on social media for missing crucial penalty kicks in the final of the European Championships in 2021.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales talks to Jack Grealish of England at St George's Park
Prince William and Jack Grealish. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Later, William was pictured with his arm around the shoulders of star forward Jack Grealish as they had a quiet chat. Grealish played for William's favorite club team, Aston Villa, until he transferred to Manchester City in 2021.

The England team leaves for Qatar on Tuesday in readiness for their first match against Iran on Nov. 21. They then play the USA on Nov. 25.

Related Articles
‘Game of 5s’ show that focuses on mental health and featuring The Prince of Wales in conversation with Harry Kane and Declan Rice
Prince William Highlights Importance of Mental Health in Talk With England Soccer Stars
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
Kate Middleton Shares Why She'll Be Setting Alarm Clock Early
Kate Middleton Reveals Why She'll Be 'Setting My Alarm Clock Early' in the Coming Weeks
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Jokes About 'Old' Athletes in Holiday FIFA World Cup Commercial
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Sends Message of Support to Favorite Soccer Team as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to the Copper Box Arena
Kate Middleton and Prince William Tap into Their Sporty Sides at London's Olympics Park
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, congratulates Jill Scott during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England
Prince William Cracks Joke in Congratulatory Note for Retiring English Soccer Star Jill Scott
Beth Mead of England shakes hands with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William Celebrates as England Women Claim European Soccer Crown for First Time
Prince William; The Duke of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte Wishes Women's Soccer Team 'Good Luck' in Rare Video with Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) poses with the England's football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England's women football team players during a visit at their training centre
Prince William Reunites with England Women's Soccer Team and Brings Home Sweet Souvenirs for His Kids
prince william, vanessa redgrave
Prince William Hands Out Awards to Vanessa Redgrave and Kate Middleton's Longtime Bodyguard
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Surprise! Princess Charlotte Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Jake Daniels
Prince William Sends Personal Message of Support After U.K. Soccer Star Comes Out as Gay