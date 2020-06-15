Prince William Surprises 5-Year-Old Boy Who Has Cystic Fibrosis amid Lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge made a supportive video call to a young boy with cystic fibrosis who is in lockdown amid COVID-19

Prince William helped brighten the day of a young boy who has cystic fibrosis and his mom when he surprised them with a video call.

The supportive call to Leanne and her son Kaydyn, 5, was revealed on Tuesday on BBC's The One Show, which highlights the pressures families like theirs are still under.

Kaydyn and his mother, who live in Corby, Northamptonshire, have been in isolation since mid-March. Despite lockdown easing for many families, those who are shielding (a measure to protect extremely vulnerable people from coming into contact with coronavirus) are still being urged to stay in their homes as much as possible.

“Is it even more hard and frustrating for you guys bearing in mind the lockdown is starting to ease a little bit?" William asked them during the call, which took place a couple of weeks ago.

Leanne said, “Yeah, and of course Kaydyn heard that on the news and he was like, oh, can we go out now? And I was like, no, we can’t, so he’s now like why can everyone else go out and I can’t.”

William replied, “A lot of people will start to go back to work a lot more and we need to keep the focus on you guys who are going to be shielding and finding that very, very difficult."

Initially, Kaydyn was frustrated about being forced to stay inside, but now he is very nervous about leaving the house, as the film depicts. With the U.K. Government's advice changing, they have been outside on country walks twice since then.

