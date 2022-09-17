Prince William Joins King Charles in Surprise Appearance to Thank Mourners Waiting to See Queen

Two days ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the new monarch and his heir also thanked officers and staff leading police operations around London

By
Published on September 17, 2022 08:47 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to meet emergency service workers at Lambeth HQ on September 17, 2022 in London, England. His Majesty The King thanks Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
King Charles and Prince William. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty

King Charles III is showing his appreciation for emergency service workers ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday — and his son, Prince William, made a surprise appearance to join him.

On Saturday, the 73-year-old monarch and his 40-year-old heir met with police officers and staff at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in London to thank them for their work ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

King Charles was greeted by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and briefed by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay, who are leading police operations around London during the funeral.

The pair also met with officers from other forces and officials from key partners including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 17: Britain’s King Charles III greets Interim Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan police Dame Lynne Owens, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, (obscured) Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa as he arrives to meet emergency service workers at Lambeth HQ on September 17, 2022 in London, England. His Majesty The King will thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
King Charles. Hollie Adams/Getty

King Charles and Prince William also surprised mourners waiting on the line to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall. They shook hands with members of the public near Lambeth Bridge, who have been lining up around the clock and waiting for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch. (On Saturday, the wait was 14 hours, according to a live tracker provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.)

"She'd never believe this, honestly, she really wouldn't," Prince William said of his grandmother's reaction to the line in a video shared by royal correspondent Charlie Proctor on Twitter.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock (13396139r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> meets with emergency service workers in Lambeth to thank them ahead of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> funerals King Charles III thanks emergency workers at Lambeth HQ, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022 His Majesty The King will thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room (SOR).
Prince William. Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, gathering about 2,000 world leaders and royals from around the globe.

The funeral will be followed by a committal at St. George's Chapel in Windsor— where the Queen's parents, sister Princess Margaret and beloved husband Prince Philip are laid to rest.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales talks with members of the public waiting in the queue to pay their respects to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 17, 2022. - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William. ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty

On Friday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla completed their tour visiting the four countries of the U.K. following the death of the Queen with a visit to Wales. The country is of particular significance to Charles, who spent most of his life as the Prince of Wales.

The royal couple also attended engagements in Scotland on Monday, including the Queen's four children following her coffin in a procession through Edinburgh and later standing vigil inside St. Giles' Cathedral.

They also greeted well-wishers gathered outside of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Ireland on Tuesday.

King Charles III meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge, London, as they wait to view <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

On Wednesday, the coffin of the late monarch traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession. The procession included her four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.