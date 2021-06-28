The Duke of Cambridge is spending the day in Scotland with his grandmother the Queen

Prince William Supports Queen Elizabeth on Her First Trip to Scotland Since the Death of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers as she meets employees during a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers as she meets employees during a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

Prince William is supporting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on a day of outings in Scotland.

The prince joined the Queen, 95, who is undertaking a week of royal duties in Scotland for the first time since the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

William, 39, and the Queen started Monday at an iconic soda maker's factory in Cumbernauld, near Glasgow. A. G. Barr create the famous Scottish soda Irn Bru, which is said to contain 32 different ingredients in its secret recipe.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) reacts while sampling Irn-Bru Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen officially opened the new facility, and she and William - who is titled the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland - were given a rundown on the history of the company and met employees to learn about the 140-year-old company's place in local community life. Before jointly signing the visitor's book, they were shown some of the company's other brands, including Rubicon fruit and juice drinks and Strathmore Still Spring Water.

The Queen is said by the palace to be "celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history" during the week in which she will be in the capital, Edinburgh, and visit Glasgow and Stirling from Monday through Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld Queen Elizabeth | Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland. Usually she hosts a garden party during Holyrood Week or Royal Week, but that has been ruled out because of the coronavirus pandemic. In line with government guidelines, the Queen did not travel to Scotland for Royal Week in 2020 or host large-scale events, such as investitures, normally hosted at the Palace.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While William is with her on Monday, her daughter, Princess Anne, will be by the Queen's side on Wednesday and Thursday, the palace said.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) samples Irn-Bru as he and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visit AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld Prince William and the Queen at the Irn Bru factory | Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As preparations for the visit continued over the weekend, the palace issued several social media posts emphasizing Elizabeth's strong bonds with Scotland.

But through her range of in-person visits over four days, the monarch will "recognize the good work and contribution of individuals and communities."

Get the latest issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

When Philip died at age 99 on April 9, it was said by insiders that as she gradually headed out on visits, she would often do so with support from Princes Charles and William, as well as their spouses, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Kate.

A former senior aide at the palace told PEOPLE at the time, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."