How Prince William Is Honoring Princess Diana and Urging Kids to Think and Act 'Future Forward'

Prince William is honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, by continuing to inspire and support kids to be a force for good in the world.

The Duke of Cambridge has written a foreword to the new "Future Forward" five-year plan The Diana Award charity is launching timed to International Day of Youth on Thursday, August 12.

"Organisations like The Diana Award have never been more important in nurturing the talent of young people and working with them to change the world for the better," wrote William, 39. "Future Forward sets out The Diana Award's blueprint for how change can be achieved, with young people at its heart."

According to a press release from the organization, Future Forward focuses on challenging systemic inequalities and promoting social mobility for kids by empowering them to serve as change-makers in their communities, especially as families all around the world continue to be effected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health and social inequality has been felt most acutely by young people," notes the release. "Young people are driving positive change but their voices are still missing from the conversations about the post-pandemic recovery. On International Day of Youth, The Diana Award's Future Forward strategy puts young people at the heart of leading change."

The Diana Award holds a special place in the hearts of William and his brother, Prince Harry.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the most recent Diana Awards ceremony in London just a few days before the brothers' July 1 reunion to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother — who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 — on what would have been the princess's 60th birthday.

"I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism," said Harry, 36, in a video address on June 28. He added that his mother "would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

He continued, "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."