Back to Work! Prince William Steps Out Two Weeks After Prince Louis' Birth

Prince William officially ended his paternity leave on Wednesday and headed back to work just two weeks after he and Kate Middleton welcomed Prince Louis into the family.

The new royal dad of three was on hand to open a London Bridge station. And while he was focused on his royal duties, his kids weren’t far from his mind as he was presented a children’s book to read to George, Charlotte and little Louis.

During the event, William unveiled a commemorative plaque as Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, gave a speech that included a special shoutout to Prince Louis, which made William laugh.

“On behalf of everyone on Britain’s railways I’d like to congratulate you and the Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of Prince Louis,” he said.

“I know that the royal family have always been tremendous supporters and users of the railway and I hope that Prince Louis will perhaps have a flourishing career as a railway engineer.”

William was able to take some time away from his royal duties after the birth of Prince Louis on April 23. But he did attend the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside alongside his brother Prince Harry and future sister-in-law Meghan Markle. just two days after Louis was born — and the effects of having a newborn at home were already evident!

During the service, William was caught having a tough time keeping his eyes open for a few moments during the service. The royal appeared to drift off a few times, then waking back up with numerous blinks.

Now that they are back home in Kensington Palace with their new baby boy, Prince William and Kate Middleton have begun life as a family of five.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE. A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

The royal parents are gearing up for another big event — Harry and Meghan’s wedding! William, Kate, George and Charlotte will all be at Windsor Castle on May 19 to celebrate the happy occasion, while little Louis stays home.