The Duke of Cambridge will engage with young Emiratis, leaders from the government and committed conservationists during his visit

Prince William Is in Dubai for His First Official Visit to the United Arab Emirates

Prince William with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai during his visit to the UK Pavilion at Expo2020 in Dubai

Prince William is back on the international stage.

The Duke of Cambridge stepped out in Dubai on Thursday for his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. It also marks his first official trip abroad in almost two years.

William's visit to Dubai came at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and coincides with the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and U.K. National Day. He will attend U.K. National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

His visit comes amid the news that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is self-isolating.

The bond between the U.K. and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William's visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists, according to William's office at Kensington Palace.

William's first outing of the day was to the Jubail Mangroves, a nature preserve for animals native to Abu Dhabi. He then joined the team at DP World, an organization working alongside United for Wildlife to fight against the illegal wildlife trade. He toured Jebel Ali Port, one of the worl'd busiest ports, to see how AI technology identieis suspicious shipments, which is vital with trade increasing.

Up next, William arrived at Expo 2020 Dubai. National Day will see the U.K. take over the full site to showcase the extraordinary talent from across the nation. William joined in on the celebrations, which also features the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, launched by Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace in October 2021, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions.

During his visit, Prince William will also learn more about initiatives that provide protected areas for the unique flora and fauna of the region and take the opportunity to highlight two Royal Foundation programs: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

The royal's passion for the environment and conservationism was shared by the UAE's founding father His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, last traveled overseas for a royal tour in March 2020, when they visited Ireland before the coronavirus pandemic limited their travel.

The pair journeyed across the U.K. on a three-day royal train tour in December 2020. They also spent a week carrying out engagements across Scotland in May 2021.