Prince William Steps Out for Solo Appearance as Royal Family Stays Silent amid 'Spare' Allegations

William ignored reporters' questions about the book during his joint appearance with his wife Kate Middleton last week

By Simon Perry
Published on January 17, 2023 07:20 AM
The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough
Photo: Press Association via AP Images

Prince William stepped out for his first solo outing on Tuesday — one week after the release of his brother Prince Harry's revealing memoir, Spare.

The Prince of Wales, 40, visited Together as One, a charity in Slough that is dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change. The organization was founded in response to incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in Slough in the late '90s.

During the visit -- just a few miles from his Windsor home -- he enjoyed a cooking lesson with youngsters and met young carers.

The outing comes amid a tense time for the royal family as they face a series of allegations stemming from the Duke of Sussex's groundbreaking book. In the text, Harry alleged that William physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan Markle in 2019.

William ignored reporters' questions about the book during his joint appearance with his wife Kate Middleton last week.

The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough
Press Association via AP Images

Prince Harry has expressed his hopes for reconciliation with the royal family. However, it will take time before relationships can be renewed, insiders and those close to the royal family say.

For now, the royals are remaining publicly tight-lipped, with one palace insider noting that William and Charles are "upset and sad" but "quite resilient. Responding publicly would not be the smart thing to do."

During his visit on Tuesday, William learned more about the breadth of work that Together as One undertakes in Slough. He first met current staff, some of whom are former volunteers, who help to deliver the charity's work and will discuss how they help young people resolve conflict, challenge prejudice and contribute to a mentally healthy, mutually supportive society.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Following this, the prince took part in a lesson with the charity's Global Grub cooking program, which teaches young people how to cook healthy, nutritious food while coping with the current challenges posed by the increasing cost of living.

William was also introduced to some members of the local Slough Young Carers (SYC). This was founded in 2014 after a group of volunteers from Aik Saath (Together As One in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu) who were young carers wanted to use their lived experiences to help others. They aim to improve the wellbeing and resilience of every young carer. SYC also believes young carers should be recognised and celebrated and, when restrictions allow, they regularly run awareness sessions in schools and for other professionals to ensure that young carers are identified, or in some cases can self-identify as young carers, and can then access the support they need, William's office at Kensington Palace said.

SYC has worked with 195 young carers (11-19 year olds) on and offline over the last 15 months -- and the number is constantly increasing as the SYC team and young volunteers continue to work with schools and other professionals to raise awareness and increase referrals.

Before departing, William spoke with a group of young volunteers who have led a broad range of projects in their community, including providing clothes and meals for people experiencing homelessness, campaigning against violence against women and girls, and training their peers in schools to resolve their conflicts nonviolently.

Related Articles
Queen Letizia Ortiz And Marie-Chantal
Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Dispute Feud Rumors Before Royal Funeral
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne Marie pose for photos on their wedding day in Athens on September 18, 1964. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Steen JACOBSEN / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by STEEN JACOBSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images); ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 16: Queen Anne Marie of Greece attends the funeral of former King Constantine II of Greece on January 16, 2023 in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
prince william, Lady Gabriella Windsor
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Worries About Prince William and Kate's Kids: 'At Least One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare'
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Excluded Stories About Prince William from Book: 'I Just Don't Want the World to Know'
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Talk About Importance of Therapy with Teens
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reveals He'd Buy His 'Everyday Casual Clothes' on Sale at TK Maxx While Living in the U.K.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares the Meaning of His Necklace That Broke During Prince William Fight
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Reaction When Someone Points Out Their 'Matching' Outfits
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release