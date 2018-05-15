Prince William Steps Out 4 Days Before Serving as Best Man at Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

With just days to go before he takes on the role of best man for his brother Prince Harry’s royal wedding, Prince William stepped out on Tuesday morning to support victims of last year’s devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

The royal dad, who welcomed son Prince Louis last month, joined the crew of the BBC One show, DIY SOS. The show, which takes on major building projects for people and communities in need, is currently building a new community center and replacing a boxing club that was destroyed by the fire that broke out on June 14, 2017 at the 24-story Grenfell Tower block of public housing homes in west London.

William visited the construction site and joined volunteers who have given their time and expertise to help complete the ambitious project. He also met with local residents who were affected by the fire.

The first floor of Grenfell Tower was home to the Dale Youth Boxing Club. It was known as one of the best boxing clubs in the country, credited with turning around the lives of many young people. Since the fire, the club has been based in a temporary home in a car park.

William visited families and first responders with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, immediately following the fire last year, and The Royal Foundation helped facilitate a space for mental health support.

This is the second time William has appeared on DIY SOS. He and Harry teamed up to help the crew convert homes in Manchester for veterans in September 2015.

William’s appearance comes just one day after it was revealed that Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, will no longer be attending the royal wedding, drawing speculation as to who will walk the royal bride down the aisle on Saturday.

William is set to join his brother Harry at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park in Windsor the night before the wedding. Harry and Meghan are staying at separate hotels on Friday night, so the first time he sees his bride will be when she walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel.

After it was revealed that he staged several photoshoots with a paparazzi agency ahead of the wedding, Meghan’s father, Thomas, revealed that he will not attend the wedding because he does not want to embarrass Meghan or the royal family.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”