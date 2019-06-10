Prince William Marks Landmark Birthday of Charity That Was a Favorite of Mom Princess Diana

Prince William paid tribute to a special charity that was a favorite cause of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The royal dad helped host a dinner in his palace home on Monday to mark the 25th anniversary of Child Bereavement UK. The charity’s launch had been supported — and attended — by Diana, who died in 1997. William was 15, while his brother Prince Harry was just 12 at the time of their mother’s death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At Monday’s party at the Kensington Palace Pavilion, William, 36, chatted to families who have received support from Child Bereavement UK and then got the dinner off to a start by making a speech.

He also made a passionate speech about the impact that the charity has made.

“With great sympathy and sensitivity, you have spent the last 25 years working with children, young people and families to help them navigate the difficult path of grief,” he praised.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

The charity is an important one for the prince, who knows what it is like to need help following sudden grief.

“I have witnessed firsthand the difference CBUK has made and continues to make to the lives of bereaved families,” William said four years ago at its 21st birthday gala. Then, he spoke about how important it was for him to become its patron in 2009 and “to continue my mother’s commitment to a charity which is very dear to me.”

“What my mother recognized back then and what I understand now is that grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure,” he said.

The charity hopes for all families to have the support they need to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies. It supports families and educates professionals, both when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, and when a child is facing bereavement.

Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The founding trustee of Child Bereavement UK is grief counselor Julia Samuel, who was a close friend and Diana. William and wife Kate Middleton chose her to be one of the godparents to their son Prince George.