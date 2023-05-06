Prince William Kneels Before His Father King Charles in Emotional Coronation Moment

Prince William stepped forward with a special part to play in his father King Charles' coronation.

The Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, pledged his loyalty and allegiance to the monarch during the historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Prince William, 40, appeared as the Stole Royal (from an ancient Greek word meaning "scarf") and the Robe Royal were brought to King Charles. He assisted Baroness Merron and bishops in putting the robe on King Charles, 74, before he was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown.

Following the crowning, Prince William knelt before King Charles and placed his hands in his father's. He said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

He then touched his father's crown and kissed his cheek, prompting Charles to say what appeared to be, "Thank you, William."

The Prince of Wales' vow — known as the Homage of Royal Blood — echoes the one made by his grandfather Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation, when he swore to be her "liege man of life and limb."

The "words of fealty" and Prince William's role was confirmed last week in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Charles immediately became King and named his eldest son the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the heir, the following day. Although the two don't have a traditional father-and-son relationship, they are closer than ever before.

"Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source who knows both King Charles and Prince William previously told PEOPLE.

In addition to coming together over the deaths of Prince Philip in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth the following year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 has "brought [William and Charles] closer," said the source.

Although Prince Harry, 38, attended his father coronation's ceremony, he did not play an official role in the service.

Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son who is second in the line of succession, also held a special role in his grandfather's coronation. The 9-year-old royal served as a Page of Honor to King Charles at the crowning ceremony alongside three other boys. Queen Camilla also had four pages: her three grandsons and great-nephew.

George's participation at the coronation made history — according to The Telegraph, Prince George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.

King Charles was 4 at the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth, but he was only brought in to watch the investiture segment (highlighted by the moment of crowning) during the three-hour service. Queen Elizabeth was 11 at the coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937 and similarly witnessed the festivities from the Royal Gallery, per Westminster Abbey. Both Charles and Elizabeth appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family following the coronations.