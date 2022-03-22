Prince William and Kate Middleton have been joined by other members of the royal family in publicly expressing their support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion

Prince William Speaks Out Again in 'Solidarity' with Ukraine During Speech in Belize

Prince William is in the Caribbean this week, but his thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as Russia's invasion heads into its fifth week.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was joined by wife Kate Middleton, 40, on Monday night as they attended a reception celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee that was hosted by Belize's Governor-General Froyla Tzalam and attended by Prime Minister Johnny Briceño.

Prince William complimented Belizean leadership in his remarks, acknowledging, "Belize has joined many others in condemning the invasion and standing up for the principles of international law, peace and security."

He added, "Today we think of those struggling in Ukraine and we stand with them in solidarity."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

William first addressed the conflict last month, just days after Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

In a Feb. 26 statement shared via the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess wrote, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President [Volodomyr] Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Prince William, kate middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Details of the fighting in Ukraine continue to change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Credit: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend."Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."