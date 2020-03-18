Prince William Speaks Out in Personal Video Message Amid Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Prince William is calling for the U.K. to band together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old royal, who is second in line to the British throne, speaks directly to the camera in a new video shared on the Kensington Royal social media pages on Wednesday.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together,” William says. “The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

He continues, “The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way — which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak.”

The announcement comes hours after his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle spoke out about the need to support each other through the coronavirus outbreak.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote on their joint Instagram page. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

The British royal family recently announced drastic changes to their spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Queen Elizabeth canceling all of her palace garden parties this spring. However, she did hold an audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, one day before she is scheduled to move to Windsor Castle, 30 miles away from London.

Earlier this month, the royals appeared to have a much more lighthearted attitude about the coronavirus.

Prince William joked that he and wife Kate Middleton were “spreading coronavirus” during their three-day tour of Ireland.

“Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” he said while chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic during a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

And when Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited the London Transport Museum, Camilla quipped, “I’m self-isolating,” while ducking into a one-person air raid shelter.