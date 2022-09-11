Prince William Speaks of 'Deep Affection' for Wales as He and Kate Become Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking on their new titles with "deep affection."

On Sunday, William spoke to the leading politician in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford, in their first conversation since William and Kate were made Prince and Princess of Wales by William's father King Charles.

William said he and Kate have a "deep affection for Wales," as it was their first home together as a married couple, their office shared. They also lived there "during the earliest months of Prince George's life."

The then newlyweds lived in a four-bedroom country house in Anglesey, Wales, from 2011 to 2013.

During his conversation, William also vowed to serve the people of Wales "with humility and great respect.

The call between the two men took place on Sunday as the coffin of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth began the journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Scotland. On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will travel to London.

William's call with Drakeford, who leads the Welsh Parliament or Senedd, follows the prince's first function as Prince of Wales — witnessing his father King Charles' solemn Accession and Declaration on Saturday.

The couple's office said that William and Kate "will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales. They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them."

William also spoke with Drakeford about how the couple is looking "forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions, as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."

And the prince and princess, both 40, are hoping to travel to Wales "very soon," their office said in the statement. There, they will meet with the First Minister and other community and political leaders.

Their last official visit to Wales was in June during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. The couple brought their eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to the capital Cardiff.

In March, William and Kate spent St. David's Day, a national celebration in Wales, in Abergavenny, visiting a farm and planting a tree.

William is also patron of the Welsh Rugby Union — something that playfully puts him at odds with Kate, who is the royal representative for the English counterpart.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Saturday, William asked his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle to join him and Kate as they viewed tributes to the Queen and met well-wishers in Windsor.