During his trip to Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge also spoke about how soccer has the power to "continue the conversation on mental health"

Prince William Shows Off His Soccer Skills as He Jokes About His 'Painful Attempt at Penalties'

Prince William managed to fit a little soccer into his royal tour schedule.

While in Scotland on Saturday, the Duke of Cambridge traveled to Edinburgh to watch the Scottish Cup Final with emergency service members as well as their friends and families.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

William, 38, got a chance to speak with the first responders about the toll working amid the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their mental health — and how reaching out for help inspired them to support others and tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

During the trip, William even got a chance to show off his soccer skills during a "control and finishing drill," firing off a number of shots to try and get past a goalie.

"I gather you had to watch my rather painful attempt at penalties," the royal quipped in a video posted on his Instagram account over the weekend.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Prince William Prince William | Credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Football is powerful in so many ways. Not only in its ability to bring people together like yesterday's and today's events but also how it uses its platform to continue the conversation on mental health," read the caption on the social media post.

"It's powerful because it's brought together our 4 nations to address mental health in a collaborative way through the #HeadsUp Mentally Healthy Football Declaration," the caption continued. "The Scottish football community has shown us over the last two days that they are working hard to create environments that encourage people to speak openly about their mental health."

The Mentally Healthy declaration is a direct spin-off of the Heads Up mental health campaign launched by the royal in September 2019 to encourage openness about mental health within the sport.

William also offered up his congratulations to the St. Johnstone Football Club for winning the Scottish World Cup, calling it a "great game."

Prince William Prince William | Credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William Credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the pandemic, both William and his wife Kate Middleton have spoken out in support of the mental health needs of first responders.

Last April, the couple helped launch "Our Frontline," an initiative providing one-to-one support and online help to assist frontline workers in getting the mental health relief that they need as they tackle difficult and often harrowing cases.

That summer, they also announced that their Royal Foundation charity had granted over $2 million in support of the frontline community and the nation's mental health.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

To close out his day, William will pay a visit to Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife to learn about Extreme E, a new off-road racing series filled with electric SUVs that's being staged at different environments around the world that have been impacted by climate issues or human interference.

During his time there, the father of three will even get a chance to test-drive one of their electric vehicles.

Earlier on Saturday, William stepped out as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, marking the first time he has carried out the role. The ceremonial opening kicked off several days of meetings and discussions.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: Andrew O'Brien - Pool/Getty Images

During a speech Saturday morning, William spoke about his deep connection to Scotland, sharing that he has experienced some of his "happiest" memories there, as well as "my saddest."

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," he shared. "And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

"And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine," he said of his wife, whom he met while they were both studying at St. Andrews.