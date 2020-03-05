Prince William is ready to join the circus!

As he and Kate Middleton kicked off the final day of their Ireland tour in Galway on Thursday, they celebrated the fact the city is European Capital of Culture for 2020. Some of the festival’s acts, including the Galway Community Circus, were there to entertain the couple — but William turned the tables when he picked up three balls.

The 37-year-old royal began juggling like a professional, as Kate, 38, clapped and cheered him on along with the rest of the impressed crowd.

However, things went less smoothly when Prince William tried to incorporate a fourth ball into his routine. He threw two balls into the air, but when it came time to free his hands of the other balls, they went flying in different directions — including one ball straight at his wife!

Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture 😉#RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/zfyz6MeVyx — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 5, 2020

Kate — wearing a belted green dress with white polka dots by Suzannah — and William then headed to the family-owned Tig Coili Irish pub in the city center, chatting to locals who volunteer to promote the city and its people. Landlord Colie O’Flaherty also gifted them a $200 bottle of 2019 Midleton Very Rare whiskey, plus a pair of Tig Colli crystal glasses inscribed with their names and the date of the visit.

The sporty couple finished up their tour by joining children and young people from a local Gaelic Athletic Association as they take part in matches on the pitch.

William and Kate were on hand to learn more about traditional sports, including hurling and Gaelic football. The GAA has over 2,200 clubs in all 32 counties of Ireland. Every summer, the inter-county All-Ireland Championships in hurling and football capture the attention of the Irish public, and around 1.5 million people attend the GAA Championships from May to September.

The purpose of their tour was to “focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation,” Kensington Palace said.

William and Kate “are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”