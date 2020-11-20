Prince William Meets with Inspiring Young Students to Discuss Anti-Bullying Efforts in Schools

The Duke of Cambridge caught up with some young students who are trailblazers for an initiative run by the Diana Award — the charity that carries his late mother's name

Prince William surprised a group of young students when he made a special video call to praise their work in combating bullying in their schools.

William, 38, joined the schoolkids on Thursday amid Anti-Bullying Week in the U.K. The children are all ambassadors from the initiative run by the Diana Award – the only charity that carries the name of William’s late mother Princess Diana.

The students William met with have all encountered bullying but are now using their experiences to help others overcome the negative impact that it has on kids’ mental and physical wellbeing.

During the call, they spoke about the impact COVID-19 has had on them, including the disturbing statistic that despite lockdown measures being in place, the Diana Award has reported that 46 percent of young people have been bullied in the past 12 months.

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: Falkland Islands Government/Youtube

The ambassadors — Isabel Broderick, 15, from the West Midlands; Paige Keen, 14, from Norwich; Rose Agnew, 14, from Warwick; and Jude Bedford, 16, from Cambridge — explained to William how they have adapted to continue to provide support throughout the pandemic, by taking their Anti-Bullying campaigns online.

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, says, “Young people have faced monumental changes this year. We know from our research that mental health and wellbeing is the biggest concern with many feeling isolated from their friends. Paige, Rose, Jude and Isabel are passionate about tackling bullying and have continued to overcome barriers during lockdown to support their peers.