Prince William Visits Oxford Scientists Urgently Creating COVID-19 Vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge visited Oxford University researchers who are at the forefront of the worldwide hunt for a successful vaccine against COVID-19

Prince William made an important visit on Wednesday to speak with some of the scientists at the forefront of finding a successful vaccine against COVID-19.

The royal, 38, headed to the University of Oxford’s Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) to learn more about the work being done by researchers. The expert team has developed a vaccine in order to begin protecting people against the coronavirus and clinical trials are now underway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The vaccine is being developed and trials are now taking place at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

During his visit, William was briefed by Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, who developed the vaccine and Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at the University of Oxford, who is leading the clinical trial team.

William was taken around the laboratory where the vaccine has been produced and was shown where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers. He also met a small number of the 10,000 people in the U.K. who are being vaccinated in a program across 19 sites in the country that began on April 23. Trials have also started in Brazil and South Africa.

Image zoom Prince William

Image zoom Prince William Shutterstock

Image zoom Shutterstock

The university is in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and the vaccine will be made available around the world, on a non-profit basis, during the pandemic period, including to low-and middle-income countries.

As a prelude to his trip to Oxford, William spoke via video call on Tuesday to representatives from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as well as from CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

Image zoom Prince William Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William Shutterstock

The prince heard how the partnership between AstraZeneca and Oxford University has placed British science and innovation at the heart of the global response to the pandemic, his office at Kensington Palace said.

Image zoom Prince William during his video call with the team involved in the COVID-19 vaccine work Kensington Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royals have started to emerge from lockdown and carry out face-to-face duties after carrying out most of their interaction with the public via video and phone calls.

Image zoom Prince William at the bakery in King's Lynn PA Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton at Fakenham garden center PA Images