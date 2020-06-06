Prince William Shares Umbrella with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in New Family Photo

As National Volunteering Week comes to a close, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new family photo, documenting their volunteering efforts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving back to the community as a family.

As National Volunteering Week comes to a close, William and Kate shared a new family photo on Instagram, which documented their volunteering efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet image, William holds an umbrella in the air while walking alongside Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5.

The photo, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, was from an April outing, when the family helped deliver food to older residents living near their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they've been staying amid the health crisis.

“As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort,” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photograph. “In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.”

Queen Elizabeth also shared a few words, praising the thousands who given back to their communities.

“As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the man thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good,” the monarch, 94, wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others,” she added.

The statement was shared alongside a slideshow of images highlighting some of the good work that has been done, including Kate’s new family snapshot, and an image showing Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall clapping for healthcare workers.

William and Kate honored also volunteers all across the U.K. on Friday with the release of two special video calls they made earlier in the week.

During each of the calls, the royal couple passed on their thanks for the time and commitment that each volunteer gives to ensure the provision of support and services within their communities.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area,” William said.

“One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back," Kate added.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William during their volunteer week calls Kensington Palace

It has also been revealed that William has has been volunteering for Shout85258, the U.K.’s first 24/7 crisis text line, which was launched in May 2019 by William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.