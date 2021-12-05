Prince William Shares the 'Happy' Morning Ritual That Has Princess Charlotte 'Running Around the Kitchen'

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," Prince William shares in a special episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series

Prince William is sharing insight into his family's unexpected morning ritual.

Breakfast isn't the only thing on the menu for Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and 3-year-old Prince Louis — they have a full-on kitchen dance party!

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," William shares on a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which premieres on Dec. 6. "And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, 'Waka Waka,' " William shares. "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up."

He also reveals that Charlotte uses the opportunity to show off her dance skills. (The 6-year-old has been known to take private ballet lessons.)

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," the proud dad says. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Royal Christmas cards 2020 The Cambridge family Christmas card | Credit: Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

The royal teamed up with Apple Fitness+ to record one of their inspiring audio walking experiences, which features personal stories from influential people to inspire users to walk more. He approached Apple to take part as he was impressed with how it coincided with his efforts to promote better mental health and wellbeing.

Prince William's walk takes him through the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk — from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church and ending eventually in Anmer, where William and his wife Kate Middleton have a country home.

William and Kate strive for normalcy when it comes to their kids. Before Kate married Prince William and became future Queen, she had the comfort of a happy childhood — and she wants the same for her own children.

"She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family," a friend of the royal previously told PEOPLE. "She desperately wants that normality for her own kids."

Prince William Prince William outside St. Mary Magdalene Church | Credit: Apple +

During the episode, William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health. Prince William also chooses three of his favorite songs and explains why they are important to him.

In addition to Shakira's "Waka Waka," William also plays Tina Turner's hit, "The Best," which he says his mom Princess Diana used to play in the car to help ease his and Prince Harry's back-to-school anxieties.

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going," he shares.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: Apple +

His third song choice is AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of like, "Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning." But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone," he says.