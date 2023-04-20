Prince William Takes Selfie-Style Video to Share Important Message: 'It Could Save Your Life'

The Prince of Wales shared his support for ITV's third annual No Butts campaign, which Dame Deborah James led in the past two years

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on April 20, 2023 02:51 PM
Prince William
Prince William. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince William is speaking out for an important cause.

The Prince of Wales has joined forces with ITV's Lorraine Kelly to help launch the third year of #NoButts, a bowel cancer awareness campaign. This year, Kelly is spearheading the effort in honor of her late friend, Dame Deborah James, who died last June after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.

In a video shared on Kelly's morning show, Lorraine, on Thursday, Prince William thanked the host for the work she's doing to spread awareness about the disease. "Dame Deborah James would be so proud of what you and the team are doing to raise awareness of bowel cancer. Keep up the great work #NoButts," a tweet from Kensington Palace sharing the video said.

"Hi Lorraine, just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you're doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your No Butts campaign," Prince William, 40, said in the selfie-style video, which aired on Lorraine Thursday.

"As you know, I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her," he said, referencing his May 2022 visit to James' home when he presented her with her Damehood on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

"46,000 people in the U.K. get diagnosed each year with bowel cancer, and yet many of us don't know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer — particularly in us men," the Prince of Wales continued. "So if you're watching this, please take a second to listen and learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer. It could save your life."

The campaign, which James and Kelly launched together in 2021, seeks to educate people about the early signs of bowel cancer — which is the second deadliest cancer in the U.K., according to the campaign's page.

Deborah James, Prince William
Deborah James; Prince William. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

James became a symbol of the fight against bowel cancer — and the effort to raise awareness of its early signs — during her six-year battle with the disease. She launched the Bowelbabe Fund last May after she entered hospice care, and it has raised more than $13 million in less than a year.

Her mother, Heather James, joined forces with Kelly for this year's No Butts campaign.

"It was one of Deborah's wishes that I continue to be part of ITV Lorraine's No Butts campaign," she said in a statement shared on the campaign's page. "I'm so pleased to be able to honour and carry forward Deborah's legacy to spread the word about the importance of early diagnosis and to make sure everyone understands the signs and symptoms of Bowel Cancer. Please remember to check your poo - it could just save your life!"

Prince William described the former BBC host as "brave and inspirational" following his private visit with her and her family last year.

"I loved meeting her, she was fantastic — her legacy is massive," he told a patient at London's Royal Marsden Hospital, where James had previously been before entering home hospice in May 2022. "She was incredible, incredible. She was surrounded by her family, we had a lovely afternoon."

The Prince of Wales visited the hospital — which he has been president of since 2007, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, who also supported the facility and frequently visited — to meet the medical team that had cared for James. It's one of the world's leading cancer care centers, specializing in diagnosis, treatment, research and education.

