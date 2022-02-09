Prince William Shares View from the Plane as He Arrives for His First-Ever Official Visit to Dubai

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Foundling Museum

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Foundling Museum

Prince William is "excited" for his first official visit to Dubai!

The royal shared a photo of the city in the United Arab Emirates from his plane window on social media Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and United for Wildlife," he captioned the shot.

It was signed with a "W," for William, indicating the personal nature of the post.

Prince William arrived on a commercial flight, according to reporter Richard Palmer.

The Duke of Cambridge's first royal visit to Dubai came at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He will attend U.K. National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

The National Day will see the U.K. take over the full site to showcase the extraordinary talent from across the nation. Prince William is set to join these celebrations, which will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, launched by Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace in October 2021, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions.

During the visit, Prince William will also learn more about initiatives that provide protected areas for the unique flora and fauna of the region and take the opportunity to highlight two Royal Foundation programs: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridg Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty

This marks Prince William's first official trip abroad in almost two years. William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, last traveled overseas for a royal tour in March 2020, when they visited Ireland before the coronavirus pandemic limited their travel.

The pair journeyed across the U.K. on a three-day royal train tour in December 2020. They also spent a week carrying out engagements across Scotland in May 2021.