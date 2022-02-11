Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai (Including One Prince George Will Love!)
Prince William has wrapped his first official visit to Dubai — and he may have had his eldest son in mind when posing for a particular photo!
The Duke of Cambridge shared a series of photos on social media from his trip to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, including a shot of himself standing in front of a futuristic police car.
"Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation," the post was captioned. "And also to see this police car…! 🚔🇦🇪"
Prince William, 39, has previously shared that his 8-year-old son Prince George was "obsessed" with police cars.
"He is obsessed, actually, by the police….cars, toys, everything," William said at The Met Excellence Awards in 2018.
And in 2017 when Prince William met Santa Claus during a holiday outing, he passed on a Christmas list from Prince George. There was just one item on the list: a police car.
"I've seen you and I had to give you this letter," William told Santa. "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay."
Prince William's visit to Dubai came at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and coincides with the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and U.K. National Day. He attended U.K. National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
The bond between the U.K. and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William's visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists, according to William's office at Kensington Palace.
In a speech, the Duke of Cambridge said, "I hope that attending this showcase today inspires you. It should remind you that we have reason to hope. Our future is not yet set. And while the task ahead is great, we still have the ability to repair our planet and create a better world."