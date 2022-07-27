Prince William Shares a Personal Tweet About Why Their Family Was Celebrating This Week

Prince William shared a hint about what he, Kate Middleton and their three children were doing on Tuesday night.

In a rare personal tweet, Prince William shared his congratulations to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, for earning their spot in the Euro 2020 final with a 4-0 victory over Sweden.

"Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!" William wrote, signing off with a "W" to indicate the personal nature of the message.