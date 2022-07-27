Prince William Shares a Personal Tweet About Why Their Family Was Celebrating This Week
Prince William shared a hint about what he, Kate Middleton and their three children were doing on Tuesday night.
In a rare personal tweet, Prince William shared his congratulations to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, for earning their spot in the Euro 2020 final with a 4-0 victory over Sweden.
"Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!" William wrote, signing off with a "W" to indicate the personal nature of the message.
Prince William has shared a number of tweets in recent days cheering on the Lionesses.
It's likely that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were all gathered around the TV to watch the soccer match. Prince George has expressed an interest in the sport, from excitedly cheering on William's favorite team, Aston Villa, to attending the men's Euro 2020 games with his parents last summer, where England also reached the final.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is also a "budding star" in soccer, her dad recently revealed. Prince William joined the Lionesses for a practice last month, where he passed on a message to the athletes from his daughter.
"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William, president of the Football Association, said. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."
Prince William also returned home from the outing with special gifts for his children: personalized jerseys featuring their ages as numbers!
With the finals taking place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, it's possible that Prince William will attend in his role as president of the governing body of the sport in England — and he might even bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte along!