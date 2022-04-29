Prince William Shares Important Message on 11th Wedding Anniversary with Kate Middleton

It may be Prince William and Kate Middleton's 11th wedding anniversary, but the Duke of Cambridge was focused on his royal work on Friday as he spoke of the devastating floods affecting Australia.

Prince William, 39, shared a message on the couple's joint social media pages on Friday one day after he spoke to emergency responders and residents who have been impacted by the severe flooding that has devastated the east coast of Australia in recent months.

"The sheer magnitude and long-term impacts the floods in Australia have had on those affected is devastating. The speed of the destruction has resulted in thousands left without homes, businesses and income," William said along with a photo of him taking part in the video call. "Residents and emergency responders are continuing to work together to rebuild shattered neighbourhoods and recover from this natural disaster."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge tour the facilities during a visit at the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge told those on the call that he was committed to helping them raise awareness of their situation, reassuring them that he didn't want them to feel forgotten.

"You've all painted a picture of the scale of these floods, truly horrendous and really quite startling," Prince William told them. "All of you are doing a fantastic job in your communities. Whether it's your business, your school, your community or in the emergency services, you're all doing a brilliant job of being those figureheads and those leaders which your community sadly needs right now. But on top of that make sure you look after yourselves."

Prince William and Kate, 40, celebrated their 10th-anniversary last year by releasing new portraits as well as a sweet video giving a glimpse into their home life with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 4.

However, they did not mark their anniversary on social media this year. But the official Royal Family account did celebrate the occasion by retweeting a post by Westminster Abbey, the couple's wedding ceremony venue.