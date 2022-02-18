Prince William and Deacon Glover shared a touching moment last month, bonding over the deaths of their mothers at a young age

Prince William Makes Good on Promise for Boy Who Lost His Mom to Meet Soccer Star Nick Pope

Prince William kept his word.

During Kate Middleton and Prince William's visit last month to Church on the Street, a charity that lifts people out of poverty while providing a space for worship, they met 11-year-old Deacon Glover. The young boy was grieving the death of his mother last year and shared a touching moment with Prince William, whose mom Princess Diana died when he was 15.

Deacon wore a green Nick Pope soccer jersey to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. At one point during the visit, Prince William leaned over and asked him, "Would you like to see Nick Pope? Yeah? We'll see what we can do."

Prince William came through on his promise — on Sunday, Deacon met with the goalie before Burnley's match against Liverpool.

prince william, deacon glover, kate middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William with Deacon Glover | Credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"It was such a wonderful moment for Deacon and seeing his face when he met Nick Pope was just wonderful," Deacon's great grandmother Carole Ellis told the Burnley Express. "I had a real lump in my throat."

Pope presented Deacon with his goalie gloves and a jersey, signed with the words "Never Give Up."

"They had a good chat, Nick was absolutely lovely with him and really encouraging," Ellis said.

Pope even brought Deacon down to the field, where the boy was stunned by how large the soccer goals were up-close.

prince william, deacon glover Deacon Glover and Nick Pope | Credit: Michael Fleming / SWNS

Then Deacon and his family got to watch the game from a special spot in the director's box.

"Everyone was so welcoming to us, they really couldn't do enough for us. It was a special day, one that we will always remember," Ellis said. "We want to thank everyone at the club and also Prince William for making this happen for Deacon."

prince william, deacon glover Deacon Glover and Nick Pope | Credit: Michael Fleming / SWNS

Pastor Mick Fleming, a former drug dealer who is now known for his charitable efforts, started Church on the Street in 2019 to help the homeless and people living in poverty in the town of Burnley, about 240 miles northwest of London.

Fleming told PEOPLE that Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, showed great empathy with Deacon during their meeting.

"They were amenable and down to earth and really engaged," the pastor said. "They sat down with some of the guys who come in here and with myself. They used their own experience to talk to them. There was a young boy who has lost his mother and the prince talked to him about it and spoke about losing his own mother and passed on his experience."