Prince William Set to Head Off on Another Royal Tour — but Without Kate Middleton

Prince William is getting ready to pack his bags again.

The royal dad is heading to Kuwait and Oman for a four-day pre-Christmas visit — but without wife Kate Middleton.

His office at Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that he will be flying to Kuwait on December 1, followed by a trip to Oman. He has been asked to visit on behalf of the British government.

Significantly, the visit to the Gulf states follows William’s historic trip to Israel and the disputed territories in 2018. There, he pulled off the diplomatic coup of bringing a message of peace from Israel to the Palestinian leader. It was the first time a British royal had met with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Last month, he and Princess Kate took their first trip to Pakistan, where they highlighted environmental concerns, education and young people’s development and the improving security situation as they toured Islamabad, Lahore and the mountains of the north.