Prince William Sent This Photo of Himself (and a Message!) to Fans Who Wished Him Happy Birthday

Prince William is paying the birthday love forward!

The royal, who turned 37 in June, is replying to fans who sent him birthday wishes with his own sweet card.

Blog Gert’s Royal Replies tweeted William’s thank-you card, which features a photo of Prince William from his 2017 interview with British GQ. The dapper photo must be a personal favorite – William also used it for his 2017 and 2018 birthday replies!

Also included is a typed message that reads: “The Duke of Cambridge is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 37th birthday.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes.”

William is currently in Scotland with wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family of five traveled to Balmoral Castle to close out summer with Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish residence.

On Sunday, William and Kate accompanied the Queen to church services. The trio was seen smiling and waiving from their car as they made their way to church.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

The expansive Scottish property has been in the royal family since 1845, when Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000 acre estate.