Prince William Sends Personal Message of Support After U.K. Soccer Star Comes Out as Gay

"Football should be a game for everyone," the Duke of Cambridge shared on social media following Jake Daniels' statement where he came out as gay

Prince William is voicing his support for the U.K.'s first active openly gay soccer pro in three decades.

After Blackpool FC player Jake Daniels, 17, came out as gay on Monday in a statement, Prince William shared a rare personal message of support on his Twitter account.

"Football should be a game for everyone," Prince William, 39, wrote. "What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society. I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same."

The royal, who became President of The Football Association in 2006, signed the note with a W, indicating the personal nature of the tweet.

With the announcement, Daniels — who debuted with Blackpool FC earlier this month — became the U.K.'s first active openly gay soccer pro since the late Justin Fashanu came out nearly 32 years ago in 1990.

"I've been hiding the real me and who I really am," Daniels wrote. "I've known my whole life that I'm gay, and I now feel that I'm ready to come out and be myself."

Daniels noted in his statement that he considered waiting until his retirement to come out, as no other active U.K. men's player is currently out. (Several women's players are part of the LGBTQ community. Former Aston Villa player Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in 2014 and Hull City youth alum Thomas Beattie came out in 2020, but they were both retired.)

"I've hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in," the athlete said. "I want to be a role model myself by doing this."

"There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don't have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in," Daniels added. "You being you, and being happy, is what matters most."

Prince William has also used his role as President of The Football Association to condemn racist and sexist abuse online, including joining a four-day social media boycott organized by England's high-profile soccer clubs and their players.

When Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were deluged with online attacks after they missed penalty kicks that helped secure Italy's win in the Euro 2020 final last year, Prince William issued a statement on social media: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

William has taken his mental health campaign, including the prevention of male suicide, to the soccer field, including having the Mentally Healthy Football Declaration signed by leaders of the entire U.K. soccer family.